Immigrant students rally for access to financial aid

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - Immigrant students and state lawmakers called for access to financial aid in state public colleges and universities Thursday.

The group protested in Hartford against President Donald Trump's plans to curb illegal immigration.

Many of the people who went told News 12 that it was more important than ever to stand together to create a more inclusive atmosphere for immigrants in the state.

Advocates called for institutional aid to be provided for immigrant students in public colleges and universities.

They also say the rally is partly a response to some of the comments and the executive actions President Trump took Wednesday to crack down on illegal immigration.

Students living in the country illegally currently don't receive state or federal financial aid. This is something advocates have rallied for in the past.

Last year, the state Senate passed the Afford to Dream Bill to give immigrant students institutional aid in public colleges and universities, but it died in the House.

This year, advocates believe they have a renewed sense of energy that would allow it to get passed.

The Afford to Dream Bill is now on the table for the Higher Education Committee to consider.