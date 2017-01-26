Immigrant students rally for access to financial aid

Immigrant students and state lawmakers called for access to financial aid in state public colleges and universities Thursday.

Immigrant students and state lawmakers called for access to financial aid in state public colleges and universities Thursday.

Immigrant students and state lawmakers called for access to financial aid in state public colleges and universities Thursday. (5:25 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

HARTFORD - Immigrant students and state lawmakers called for access to financial aid in state public colleges and universities Thursday.

The group protested in Hartford against President Donald Trump's plans to curb illegal immigration. 

Many of the people who went told News 12 that it was more important than ever to stand together to create a more inclusive atmosphere for immigrants in the state. 

Advocates called for institutional aid to be provided for immigrant students in public colleges and universities. 

They also say the rally is partly a response to some of the comments and the executive actions President Trump took Wednesday to crack down on illegal immigration.

Students living in the country illegally currently don't receive state or federal financial aid. This is something advocates have rallied for in the past. 

Last year, the state Senate passed the Afford to Dream Bill to give immigrant students institutional aid in public colleges and universities, but it died in the House.

This year, advocates believe they have a renewed sense of energy that would allow it to get passed.

The Afford to Dream Bill is now on the table for the Higher Education Committee to consider. 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet
Hope Burrows recently received the Community's Future Award 2 Hometown Hero: Hope Burrows
Police say the suspect entered the bank, showed 3 Police: Armed robbery leads to car chase
The arrests took place on Beechwood and Park 4 Police: 3 suspects arrested following car chase
The fire started on Bond Street Monday morning. 5 Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE