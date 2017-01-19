Immigration advocates urge politicians to make Bridgeport a sanctuary city

BRIDGEPORT - Dozens of immigration advocates and community activists in Bridgeport took to the streets Thursday night to urge city leaders to make Bridgeport a so-called sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants.

The proposal is still in the works. Supporters say they want to keep police in Bridgeport from turning undocumented immigrants over to federal officials unless the individual is accused of a serious crime.

The rally started in front of Bassick High School, where the principal says many students are immigrants or have parents who are from other countries.

Demonstrators then moved on to City Hall where they presented a petition supporting the proposal to make Bridgeport a sanctuary city.

With the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump just hours away, people are wondering what the future will hold for undocumented workers and their families.

Bridgeport Councilman Jose Casco says he plans to introduce the ordinance next week and says he believes other council members will support him.
