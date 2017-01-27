International touring organ makes its way to Fairfield University

A world-renowned musician is bringing his one-of-a-kind instrument to southwestern Connecticut this weekend.
Cameron Carpenter will perform with the his international touring organ this Saturday.
The organ is composed of a sound system, a console and a computer mainframe.
The instrument is made to travel and adapt to different spaces.
The organ's components are packed and unpacked every time it leaves and arrives at a new location. Carpenter says the organ can be disassembled in about an hour.
"I wanted an instrument that reflected my tastes, my personalities and things that I wanted to share musically wherever it would be played," Carpenter said.
Carpenter will perform Saturday at the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University.