International touring organ makes its way to Fairfield University

FAIRFIELD - A world-renowned musician is bringing his one-of-a-kind instrument to southwestern Connecticut this weekend.

Cameron Carpenter will perform with the his international touring organ this Saturday.

The organ is composed of a sound system, a console and a computer mainframe. 

The instrument is made to travel and adapt to different spaces. 

The organ's components are packed and unpacked every time it leaves and arrives at a new location. Carpenter says the organ can be disassembled in about an hour.

"I wanted an instrument that reflected my tastes, my personalities and things that I wanted to share musically wherever it would be played," Carpenter said. 

Carpenter will perform Saturday at the Quick Center for the Arts at Fairfield University.

