It’s Tax Day: Some quick tips to help you during the day

NORWALK - It's Tax Day, and News 12 Connecticut is offering some tips if you're down to the wire.

According to a tax advisor in Greenwich, most of the people he sees come into his office during the last week of tax season are the people who know they owe money or are procrastinators.

If you're one of them and trying to get your forms in by the deadline today, here are some quick tips from the experts.

Get out a calculator, and double check your math.

Also, make sure your social security number is right, as well as your bank account information.

Plus, remember to sign and date your tax return.

But if you're completely starting from scratch, Thomas Povinelli of Pinnacle Tax Incorporated in Greenwich says to make sure you have all the necessary documents handy to complete the forms.

The forms include your income, expenses, mortgage interest, real estate taxes, medical expenses, retirement contributions, and a list of any contributions.

If you don't think you'll have enough time to gather all the information, you can always file an extension.

But keep in mind, if you're either filing your taxes or filing for an extension, the forms need to be postmarked by today.

