Jewish center threats prompt security re-evaluation

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WOODBRIDGE - Jewish community centers in southwestern Connecticut were reviewing security measures Tuesday after more than a dozen centers along the East Coast received bomb threats the day before.

The threats led to evacuations and swift police responses at Jewish community centers in nine states.

Judy Diamondstein runs the Woodbridge JCC, which is in a temporary location after sustaining damage in a fire last month. However, the temporary center still has security cameras and regularly runs disaster drills. The center also uses a video that trains people who answer the phone to ask specific questions if a threat comes in.

The Woodbridge JCC generally does not keep security guards on hand, but Diamondstein says public access to the building will be assessed when they move back to their permanent spot.