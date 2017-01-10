Threats to Jewish community centers prompt security re-evaluation

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Jewish community centers in southwestern Connecticut are re-evaluating security today after more than a dozen centers across the East Coast received bomb threats Monday.

The threats came in to at least 16 Jewish community centers in six states, including one in New Jersey.

Authorities say some of the bomb threats came from a live person, while others were robo-calls.

Police say all of the threats turned out to be false. Police are investigating if all the threats came from the same group.

There are two centers in southwestern Connecticut, one in Stamford and one in Woodbridge.