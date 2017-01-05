JFK set to get a new makeover

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NEW YORK - John F. Kennedy International Airport could soon be undergoing a $10 billion makeover.

New York's governor announced a plan to transform the aging airport into a world-class hub with easy access.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the New York airport lags far behind modern overseas airports such as those in London and Dubai.

There is no word yet on a start date.