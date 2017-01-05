JFK set to get a new makeover

John F. Kennedy International Airport could soon be undergoing a $10 billion makeover. New York's governor announced a plan to transform the aging airport into

New York's governor announced a plan to transform the aging airport into a world-class hub with easy access.

New York's governor announced a plan to transform the aging airport into a world-class hub with easy access. (1/5/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NEW YORK - John F. Kennedy International Airport could soon be undergoing a $10 billion makeover.

New York's governor announced a plan to transform the aging airport into a world-class hub with easy access. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the New York airport lags far behind modern overseas airports such as those in London and Dubai. 

There is no word yet on a start date.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Sally Kelman volunteers at the New Covenant House 1 Hometown Hero: Sally Kelman
2 Funeral held for Stamford teen who committed suicide
Last year, a judge ruled the current system 3 Superintendent: New school funding formula could cause issues
The National Transportation Safety Board says 4 Federal investigators in Brooklyn after LIRR train crash
VIDEO: Gov. Malloy delivers the State of the 5 VIDEO: Gov. Malloy delivers the State of the State Address

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE