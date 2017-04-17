Joel Barlow HS community returns to school following fatal crash that left 4 students injured

REDDING - The Joel Barlow High School community returned to school this morning after discovering several students were seriously hurt in a car accident over spring break.

Four of the six teenagers involved in the crash attend the high school.

The crash occurred Friday night just before 6 p.m.

Police say the teens were driving on Route 107 near Umpawaug Road when the driver lost control of the wheel and struck a tree, causing the car to catch fire.

The six teens inside the car are from Redding, Easton and Fairfield. They were all taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical.

A prayer vigil was held for the victims on Saturday night at the school’s stadium.

“They're all great kids with lots of friends in the community.” Says Superintendent Dr. Tom McMorran. “They've grown up here so they have good roots. Some of them are athletes. They're active members of our student body, and we're worried about them.

Police have not yet released the names of the teens involved.

According to the superintendent, teachers held a special meeting to discuss the best way to support the students during the difficult time. Counselors will also be available throughout the day.

The crash is still under investigation.

