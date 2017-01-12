Stamford man gets probation for jumping White House fence

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - A Stamford man who jumped over the White House fence in 2015 was sentenced to three years' probation Thursday.

Attorney Stephan Seeger says prosecutors agreed not to seek jail time for 24-year-old Joseph Caputo.

Caputo jumped over the White House fence on Thanksgiving Day 2015 draped in the American flag and carrying his version of the Constitution in a binder clenched in his teeth.

Caputo said he had no intention of hurting the president and just wanted to share his thoughts on what the country should stand for.

He pleaded guilty in September to unlawful entry onto restricted grounds, and his lawyer says Caputo realizes he made a mistake.

"Joe Caputo is the all-American boy," said Seeger. "He has a great passion for his country. Unfortunately, the mode of delivery he chose for trying to effect change in the government was really not part of a well-thought out plan."

As part of his probation, Caputo is required to stay away from government facilities in Washington and to undergo a psychological evaluation.