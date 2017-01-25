Judge issues protective order against former Greenwich leader

GREENWICH - About two dozen protesters were outside Stamford Superior Court Wednesday morning to rally against Greenwich Representative Town Meeting member Chris von Keyserling, who pleaded not guilty on a sexual assault charge.

Police say the 71-year-old pinched a woman in the groin during an argument at a nursing home. Von Keyserling and his lawyer say it was meant as a joke.

He was arrested on Jan. 11.

At his court appearance, a judge has issued a protective order against the former Greenwich town leader.

His next court appearance is set for Feb. 22nd.

