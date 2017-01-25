Judge issues protective order against Greenwich town leader

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - A Greenwich town leader faced dozens of protesters Wednesday after he pleaded not guilty to a sexual assault charge.

The judge issued a protective order against 71-year-old Christopher von Keyserling, a longtime member of Greenwich's Representative Town Meeting.

Police say von Keyserling pinched a woman in the groin during an argument at a nursing home.

In an arrest warrant, the accuser said von Keyserling "reached between her legs from behind and pinched her in the groin area." Von Keyserling allegedly said that if she called police, "it would be your word against mine and nobody will believe you."

Von Keyserling's attorney previously said the incident was blown out of proportion. His client called the incident a "joke."

He was arrested on Jan. 11.

Police say surveillance cameras show von Keyserling inside his accuser's office, but they don't show the physical contact between them.

His next court appearance is set for Feb. 22.