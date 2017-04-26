Jury selection begins in wrongful death lawsuit in 2011 deadly Stamford fire

Jury selection begins in wrongful death lawsuit in 2011 deadly Stamford fire

Jury selection begins in wrongful death lawsuit in 2011 deadly Stamford fire (6:10 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

STAMFORD - Jury selection has begun in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after one of the deadliest fires in the history of Stamford.

The fire on Christmas Day back in 2011 killed seven-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, their nine-year-old sister Lily, and their grandparents.

The suit, filed by the girls' father before his own death, claims the city failed to properly inspect renovations at the home.

The suit also alleges the city destroyed valuable evidence by tearing the house down the day after the fire.

The children's mother, Madonna Badger and her boyfriend at the time, Michael Borcina, both escaped. Borcina was the general contractor for renovations being done on the home.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the mudroom after ashes from the fireplace were put there.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

State police trying to identify both pedestrian, driver 1 Police: Person fatally struck by car on I-95 in Greenwich
Workers from New York headed to Stamford Tuesday 2 Striking Charter Communications workers protest in Stamford
Trump's keynote address last night at the Republican 3 Melania Trump's speech shrouded in controversy over plagiarism
4 VIDEO: Brooklyn Botanic Garden to host annual Sakura Matsuri Festival
An Amtrak power problem in one of the 5 More headaches for LIRR riders after Amtrak power problem

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

The City of Stamford was trying to get Judge moves forward with wrongful death suit in Christmas fire

A judge on Thursday declined to dismiss a multimillion-dollar lawsuit over a 2011 fire that

The boyfriend of the mother of three children, New report claims boyfriend lied to police in fatal Christmas fire

A report in the Hartford Courant has new information on the Christmas Day fire in

Court records show the contractor on the home Settlement reached in fatal fire

A settlement has been reached in the fire that killed three sisters and two of

The fire killed resident Madonna Badger's parents and Workers: Contractor possibly to blame for fatal fire

Two people state in newly released documents that a contractor may be to blame in

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE