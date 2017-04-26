You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Jury selection has begun in a wrongful death lawsuit filed after one of the deadliest fires in the history of Stamford.

The fire on Christmas Day back in 2011 killed seven-year-old twins Grace and Sarah Badger, their nine-year-old sister Lily, and their grandparents.

The suit, filed by the girls' father before his own death, claims the city failed to properly inspect renovations at the home.

The suit also alleges the city destroyed valuable evidence by tearing the house down the day after the fire.

The children's mother, Madonna Badger and her boyfriend at the time, Michael Borcina, both escaped. Borcina was the general contractor for renovations being done on the home.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the mudroom after ashes from the fireplace were put there.