Jury selection to begin in lawsuit against city of Stamford

STAMFORD - Jury selection begins Tuesday for a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Stamford.

The lawsuit stems from a 2011 Christmas morning fire that killed 7-year-old twins, their 9-year-old sister and their grandparents. The girls' mother and her boyfriend survived.

The girls’ father filed a lawsuit on their behalf, but died in February.

The lawsuit accuses city officials of not properly inspecting renovations at the house. It also claims the city destroyed evidence by tearing the house down one day after the fire.

Officials said the fire started from fireplace ashes left in a mudroom bin.