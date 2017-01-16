Kyrgyzstan Health Ministry says cargo plane crash kills 37

A cargo plane has crashed over a residential area just outside the main airport in the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan, and the Emergency Situations

The tail of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747

The tail of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane lies at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. The cargo plane crashed Monday morning, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) (Credit: AP)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

By The Associated Press   By LEILA SARALAYEVA (Associated Press)

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan - (AP) -- A cargo plane crashed Monday in a residential area just outside the main airport in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37 people, the Emergency Situations Ministry said on Monday.

The Turkish Boeing 747 crashed just outside the Manas airport, south of the capital Bishkek, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the airport as well as those on the plane.

Reports of the death toll on Monday ranged from 37 people according to emergency officials in the Central Asian nation, to 31 reported by the presidential press office which also said rescue teams had recovered parts of nine bodies. Fifteen people including six children have been hospitalized.

Images from the scene showed the nose of the plane stuck inside a brick house and large fragments of debris scattered around.

Several dozen private houses cluster just outside the metal fence separating the cottages from the runway. Manas has been considerably expanded since the United States began to operate a military installation at the Manas airport, using it primarily for its operations in Afghanistan. American troops vacated the base and handed it over to the Kyrgyz military in 2014.

More than a thousand rescue workers were at the scene by late morning in the residential area where 15 houses have been destroyed, Deputy Prime Minister Mukhammetkaly Abulgaziyev said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Minister Kubatbek Boronov told reporters that it was foggy at Manas when the plane came down but weather conditions were not critical.

Turkish media reports say the plane belonged to an Istanbul-based cargo company and it had departed from Hong Kong.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday called his Kyrgyz counterpart, Erlan Abdildaev, to offer Turkey's condolences, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

___

Suzan Fraser contributed to this report from Ankara.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Police say Greenwich Representative Town Meeting member Christopher 1 Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault
Court records say police traced more than 1,300 2 Greenwich man accused of collecting child porn resigns from RTM
Soto's family describes the 31-year-old as funny, helpful, 3 Family mourns death of Stamford man killed in crash
Police say the suspects gave a fake address 4 Police: Deliveryman shot during Norwalk robbery
Elianna Cruz died Wednesday after she was shot 5 Family of slain Stamford woman seeks answers after shooting

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE