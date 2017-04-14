Law enforcement carries out 'VIPER' sweep in Bridgeport

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies teamed up in Bridgeport Friday for a security sweep of the city.

Officials say the operation, known as "VIPER," is designed to keep the community safe during a sensitive period of religious observance.

The day begin with a patrol of Bridgeport Harbor by the Bridgeport Police Marine Unit and the U.S. Coast Guard, working to keep an area safe that contains trains, an elevated stretch of I-95 and the Bridgeport-Port Jefferson ferry.

Trooper First Class PJ Conway and K-9 Officer Jackie checked the parking lot for every conceivable type of hazard, but they did not turn up any threats.

Among the police arsenal is a handheld radiation detector that authorities say supplements the ordinary protection provided by transit police.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says the VIPER security sweep is paid for by a grant from the Transportation Security Administration.

Authorities never tell the public when they carry out VIPER sweeps, which are conducted by order of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Police say the extra security will continue through Sunday and includes stepped-up patrols at churches, synagogues and other places of worship.