Lawmakers consider increase to distracted driving fines

Some state lawmakers say they're considering higher fines for distracted driving.

Some state lawmakers say they're considering higher fines for distracted driving.

Some state lawmakers say they're considering higher fines for distracted driving. (8:50 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Some state lawmakers say they're considering higher fines for distracted driving.

The General Assembly's Transportation Committee is expected to hold a public hearing Monday on several bills to increase penalties for texting or using a hand-held phone while driving.

Officials say one bill calls for increasing the fines for second, third, and subsequent violations.

Under current law, the first violation is a $150 fine, $300 for a second, and $500 for three or more violations.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Some state lawmakers say they're considering higher fines 1 Lawmakers consider increase to distracted driving fines
ARLINGTON, VA - JANUARY 27: U.S. President Donald 2 Fallout grows from Trump immigration order; reports of travelers stranded at airports
VIDEO: Ramapo police probe incidents involving Orthodox women 3 VIDEO: Police probe incidents involving Orthodox women
Gov. Cuomo wants to sell the utility to 4 State legislators debate LIPA's future
Abdou Bouyahoui says Syrians come to America in 5 Bridgeport Syrian reacts to Trump's travel ban

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE