Lawmakers consider increase to distracted driving fines

NORWALK - Some state lawmakers say they're considering higher fines for distracted driving.

The General Assembly's Transportation Committee is expected to hold a public hearing Monday on several bills to increase penalties for texting or using a hand-held phone while driving.

Officials say one bill calls for increasing the fines for second, third, and subsequent violations.

Under current law, the first violation is a $150 fine, $300 for a second, and $500 for three or more violations.