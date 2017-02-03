'Birthday Bash' will raise funds, honor Bridgeport girl

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport high school principal will be throwing a party for what would have been his daughter's eighth birthday, with all proceeds going toward a scholarship fund.

Henry Rondon's daughter, Leah, was hit by a car and killed in August 2015.

The event will take place Saturday at Kolbe Cathedral High School at 33 Calhoun Place. It will feature raffles, face painting, carnival games and live performances.

Funds raised are going toward the Leah Rondon Memorial Scholarship Fund.