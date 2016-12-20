Legislation urges CT to drop out of Electoral College

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - A group of 10 state lawmakers, all Democrats, filed a bill Monday night that would allow Connecticut to join almost a dozen other states who prefer using a direct vote for electing the president of the United States.

If the bill passes, Connecticut would award its seven electoral votes to whoever wins the national popular vote.

The proposal comes after the state's electors formalized their votes in Hartford Monday for Hillary Clinton, who won the state on Election Day.

President-elect Donald Trump officially won the White House, even though he lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

Officials say the Electoral College would be rendered meaningless if a few more states would award all their electors to the winner of the national popular vote.

"The Electoral College is way past its useful life. True fundamental reform needs to be enacted," says Sen. Blumenthal.

For there to be an end to the Electoral College, enough states would have to agree to give all their electoral votes to whoever wins the national popular vote.

Connecticut's Republican Party Chair J.R. Romano says the Electoral College is there for a reason.

"It's there to protect smaller populations like Iowa, like Connecticut," says Romano. "If Hillary Clinton had won the Electoral College, you would not hear any of this."

Connecticut has tried to join this pact before without much luck.