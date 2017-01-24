Linda McMahon faces questions from senators during confirmation hearing

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Small Business Administration, is facing questions from senators today in her confirmation hearing.

President Trump says the Greenwich Republican is a phenomenal leader.

Prior to getting involved with government, McMahon ran the Stamford-based company World Wrestling Entertainment with her husband Vince.

McMahon says she'll advocate for small businesses.