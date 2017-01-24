Linda McMahon faces questions from senators during confirmation hearing

Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Small Business Administration, is facing questions from senators today in her confirmation hearing.

President Donald Trump says the Greenwich Republican is a phenomenal leader.

President Donald Trump says the Greenwich Republican is a phenomenal leader. (1/24/17)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

GREENWICH - Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Small Business Administration, is facing questions from senators today in her confirmation hearing.

President Trump says the Greenwich Republican is a phenomenal leader. 

Prior to getting involved with government, McMahon ran the Stamford-based company World Wrestling Entertainment with her husband Vince.

McMahon says she'll advocate for small businesses.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Scholar Athlete: Nick Vanbelle
The rainfall in Stratford has yet to cause 2 Rain, wind not causing trouble on roads in Fairfield
The fire started on Bond Street Monday morning. 3 Eight people displaced after fire in Bridgeport
Kevin Cerulo, a salesman for Cablevision, says he 4 Cablevision salesman saves elderly woman
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 23

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE