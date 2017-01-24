Linda McMahon faces questions from senators during confirmation hearing

President Donald Trump says the Greenwich Republican is a phenomenal leader.
GREENWICH - Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump's nominee to run the Small Business Administration, is facing questions from senators today in her confirmation hearing.
Prior to getting involved with government, McMahon ran the Stamford-based company World Wrestling Entertainment with her husband Vince.
McMahon says she'll advocate for small businesses.