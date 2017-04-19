Litchfield man arrested in 2016 deadly Southbury crash

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

SOUTHBURY - A Litchfield man will face a judge on Wednesday for his role in the deadly Southbury crash last year.

William Foley III was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say Foley has been charged in the May 2016 death of 69-year-old Ruth Grant.

Officials say he was driving a dump truck during the crash.

Foley is facing a number of charges, including failure to obey a control signal.

The 30-year-old is being held on a $50,000 bond.