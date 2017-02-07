Local charter schools hopeful after DeVos confirmation

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - The United States Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

The vote comes after Senate Democrats held the floor all night in a 24-hour "talk-a-thon" meant to block DeVos's confirmation.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said DeVos's confirmation could be a disaster for public education.

DeVos isn't facing criticism from everyone today though, western Connecticut charter schools are hoping she will send more money their way.

At New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport, they have kids from all types of backgrounds. As a charter school they fight for extra money from the state.

The leader at the school tells News 12 she is hopeful that DeVos will make education choice a priority and maybe send more resources and more money to schools like hers.