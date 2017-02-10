Local group to hold rally for refugees and immigrants

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - A local group is hosting a rally and prayer vigil for refugees and immigrants this weekend.

The International Institute of Connecticut says its members will demonstrate at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport on Sunday.

They say they want refugees and immigrants to feel included in their community.

The rally will start at 3 p.m., followed by a march and prayer vigil.