News Local group to hold rally for refugees and immigrants

February 10, 2017 9:37 AM

BRIDGEPORT - A local group is hosting a rally and prayer vigil for refugees and immigrants this weekend.

The International Institute of Connecticut says its members will demonstrate at the Klein Memorial Auditorium in Bridgeport on Sunday.

They say they want refugees and immigrants to feel included in their community.

The rally will start at 3 p.m., followed by a march and prayer vigil.