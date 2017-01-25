News Local women's rights group to hold rally outside court A local women's rights group says it will hold a rally this morning in front of the Stamford Superior Court. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say Greenwich Representative Town Meeting member Christopher von Keyserling was charged with sexual assault. (8:22 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 25, 2017 7:59 AM GREENWICH - A local women's rights group says it will hold a rally this morning in front of the Stamford Superior Court. The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education says it wants to "send a message" when former Greenwich RTM member Chris von Keyserling appears in court. As News 12 has reported, the 71-year-old was arrested Jan. 11 on charges that he sexually assaulted a female coworker. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:32 1 12 on Health: Cold hands and feet 1:30 2 Stamford home invasion victim hospitalized 0:22 3 Police: Woman fatally struck by car 2:47 4 Norwalk shelter: Number of homeless families has grown 0:19 5 Police: Thieves stole $50,000 worth of tires and rims advertisement | advertise on News 12