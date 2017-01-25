Local women's rights group to hold rally outside court

Police say Greenwich Representative Town Meeting member Christopher von Keyserling was charged with sexual assault.

GREENWICH - A local women's rights group says it will hold a rally this morning in front of the Stamford Superior Court.

The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education says it wants to "send a message"  when former Greenwich RTM member Chris von Keyserling appears in court.

As News 12 has reported, the 71-year-old was arrested Jan. 11 on charges that he sexually assaulted a female coworker.

Police say Greenwich Representative Town Meeting member Christopher Police: Greenwich town official charged with sexual assault

Greenwich police say a long-serving town official has been charged with sexual assault.

A Greenwich district chairman is stepping down following Greenwich district chairman stepping down

A Greenwich district chairman is stepping down following accusations of sexual assault.

