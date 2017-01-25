Local women's rights group to hold rally outside court

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

GREENWICH - A local women's rights group says it will hold a rally this morning in front of the Stamford Superior Court.

The Center for Sexual Assault Crisis Counseling and Education says it wants to "send a message" when former Greenwich RTM member Chris von Keyserling appears in court.

As News 12 has reported, the 71-year-old was arrested Jan. 11 on charges that he sexually assaulted a female coworker.