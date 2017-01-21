Lupus patient gets life-saving medical care

BRIDGEPORT - A Bridgeport lupus patient is thanking News 12 Connecticut today for helping her get life-saving medical care.

Hanna Peart says were it not for a story News 12 Connecticut did three weeks ago about her struggle to survive without medical care, she would never have gotten the life-saving treatment she is now receiving at Yale New Haven Hospital.

As News 12 reported, Peart is an undocumented immigrant and therefore could not get health insurance through the state, but her daughter is an American, and the rest of her family is documented.

After News 12’s story aired, Joe Kaliko, the head of the Needs Clearinghouse, contacted Peart and agreed to get her medical care at no cost to her.

