Main Avenue reopens after car hits pole in Norwalk

NORWALK - Norwalk police say Main Avenue has reopened after a car hit a utility pole and snapped it near the Merritt Parkway.

According to police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say the roadway was closed while utility crews made repairs, they say Main Avenue is now open.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt or if anyone was without power in the area.