News Main Avenue reopens after car hits pole in Norwalk Norwalk police say Main Avenue has reopened after a car hit a utility pole and snapped it near the Merritt Parkway. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. (8:07 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 19, 2017 8:12 AM NORWALK - Norwalk police say Main Avenue has reopened after a car hit a utility pole and snapped it near the Merritt Parkway. According to police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers say the roadway was closed while utility crews made repairs, they say Main Avenue is now open. There is no word yet if anyone was hurt or if anyone was without power in the area. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:24 1 Police: Woman arrested, charged with animal cruelty 0:31 2 Photos released of Danbury bank robbery suspect 1:52 3 Stamford police: Teen hospitalized after chase, crash 0:32 4 CT non-profits say they can solve state's budget problems 2:52 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 18 advertisement | advertise on News 12