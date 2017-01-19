Main Avenue reopens after car hits pole in Norwalk

Norwalk police say Main Avenue has reopened after a car hit a utility pole and snapped it near the Merritt Parkway.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

NORWALK - Norwalk police say Main Avenue has reopened after a car hit a utility pole and snapped it near the Merritt Parkway.

According to police, the crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say the roadway was closed while utility crews made repairs, they say Main Avenue is now open.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt or if anyone was without power in the area.

