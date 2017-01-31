News Malloy: Budget proposal includes insurance tax reductions Gov. Dannel Malloy says his budget proposal will reduce taxes for Connecticut's insurance industry. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Gov. Malloy (7:50 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 31, 2017 8:05 AM HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel Malloy says his budget proposal will reduce taxes for Connecticut's insurance industry. Malloy says he wants to lower the tax rate that insurers pay on premiums from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent. He says it will save them millions in taxes and decrease the tax liability for Connecticut companies doing business in other states. Malloy is scheduled to unveil his complete two-year budget on Feb. 8. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:18 1 Connecticut Weather Forecast 0:55 2 Police: Father, son tried to sell drugs in Stamford 1:02 3 Fallout grows from Trump immigration order; reports of travelers stranded at airports 0:27 4 Malloy: Budget proposal includes insurance tax reductions 2:14 5 State leaders urge health care enrollment before deadline advertisement | advertise on News 12