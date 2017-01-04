Malloy to deliver State of the State address in Hartford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel Malloy is expected to offer a broad solution to close Connecticut's nearly $1.5 billion budget hole during his State of the State address at noon today.

Those solutions are not expected to include tax hikes, but they will mean more budget cuts.

The governor also plans to push again to raise the age for defendants to be tried as adults to 21. The proposal failed last year.

