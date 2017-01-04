News Malloy to deliver State of the State address in Hartford Gov. Dannel Malloy is expected to offer a broad solution to close Connecticut's nearly $1.5 billion budget hole during his State of the State address You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Those solutions are not expected to include tax hikes, but they will mean more budget cuts. (11:36 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 4, 2017 11:47 AM HARTFORD - Gov. Dannel Malloy is expected to offer a broad solution to close Connecticut's nearly $1.5 billion budget hole during his State of the State address at noon today. Those solutions are not expected to include tax hikes, but they will mean more budget cuts. The governor also plans to push again to raise the age for defendants to be tried as adults to 21. The proposal failed last year. News 12 Connecticut will carry the State of the State address live. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Friends identify teen killed in Stamford crash 0:27 2 Missing Bridgeport woman found safe 2:11 3 Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week 0:44 4 Police: Couple safe after early morning fire in Wilton 0:30 5 Police arrest driver involved in crash advertisement | advertise on News 12