News Malta PM: Plane hijackers had one pistol and one hand grenade Malta PM: Plane hijackers had one pistol and one hand grenade; 2nd pistol found on the plane An Afriqiyah Airways plane from Libya stands on the tarmac at Malta's Luqa International airport, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Malta's state television says two hijackers who diverted a Libyan commercial plane to the Mediterranean island nation have threatened to blow it up. (AP Photo/Jonathan Borg) (Credit: AP) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 23, 2016 11:10 AM By The Associated Press VALLETTA, Malta - (AP) -- Malta PM: Plane hijackers had one pistol and one hand grenade; 2nd pistol found on the plane. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 3:47 1 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 22 3:49 2 New Canaan reconsiders construction of complex 0:53 3 10-year-old narrates Fairfield police PSA 3:32 4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 23 0:29 5 2 involved in rollover accident in Milford advertisement | advertise on News 12