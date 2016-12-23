Malta PM: Plane hijackers had one pistol and one hand grenade

Malta PM: Plane hijackers had one pistol and one hand grenade; 2nd pistol found on the plane

An Afriqiyah Airways plane from Libya stands on

An Afriqiyah Airways plane from Libya stands on the tarmac at Malta's Luqa International airport, Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Malta's state television says two hijackers who diverted a Libyan commercial plane to the Mediterranean island nation have threatened to blow it up. (AP Photo/Jonathan Borg) (Credit: AP)

By The Associated Press

VALLETTA, Malta - (AP) -- Malta PM: Plane hijackers had one pistol and one hand grenade; 2nd pistol found on the plane.

