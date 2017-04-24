Man, 2 dogs survive Westport house fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WESTPORT - Westport firefighters were on the scene of a house fire this morning on Cross Highway.

When firefighters arrived around 6 a.m., they found a man and two dogs trapped inside the home.

The man was able to get out, and firefighters were able to save the dogs.

Fire officials say the homeowner was the only one home at the time of the fire. He was taken to the hospital for observation.

Crews from Norwalk and Fairfield pitched in to help extinguish fire.