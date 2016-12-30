Man accused in Stamford student’s death pleads not guilty

The man accused of fatally striking a Stamford High School student with his van in November pleaded not guilty at his first appearance at the

Police say Wilson Villa Cabrera, 37, hit and killed 18-year-old Karina Tinajero with his van back in November.

Police say Wilson Villa Cabrera, 37, hit and killed 18-year-old Karina Tinajero with his van back in November. (4:17 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

STAMFORD - The man accused of fatally striking a Stamford High School student with his van in November pleaded not guilty at his first appearance at the Stamford Superior Court Friday.

Police say Wilson Villa Cabrera, 37,  hit and killed 18-year-old Karina Tinajero as she crossed Strawberry Hill Avenue while on her way to take the SAT.

Police say it doesn't appear that he was speeding, distracted or under the influence, and they argue that he should have been able to avoid hitting the student. 

Villa Cabrera was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle.

He is due back in court on Friday.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Meteorologist Steve Teeling traveled to Bridgeport and talked 1 Weather Kids: Geraldine Johnson School third-graders
Hometown Hero: Cora Martino 2 Hometown Hero: Cora Martino
Police say the accident happened on the northbound 3 Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run on I-95
4 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 29
Residents have only two nights left to view 5 Fairfield home displays over 300,000 Christmas lights

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Police say Wilson Villa-Cabrera, 37, had a clear Police: Man who hit, killed Stamford High student arrested

Stamford police say they have arrested the man who hit and killed a Stamford High

Stamford city officials say they will be announcing Stamford officials to make pedestrian safety changes after death

Stamford city officials say they will be announcing pedestrian safety enhancements near Stamford High School

Police say the 18-year-old student was trying to Student dies after being struck by van near Stamford HS

A student has died after she was hit by a van early Saturday morning while

Police say Karina Tinajero-Arreguin, 18, was hit by Stamford HS students mourn after teen dies near school

Grief counselors were available at Stamford High School Monday as the community mourned the loss

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE