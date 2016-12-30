Man accused in Stamford student’s death pleads not guilty

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - The man accused of fatally striking a Stamford High School student with his van in November pleaded not guilty at his first appearance at the Stamford Superior Court Friday.

Police say Wilson Villa Cabrera, 37, hit and killed 18-year-old Karina Tinajero as she crossed Strawberry Hill Avenue while on her way to take the SAT.

Police say it doesn't appear that he was speeding, distracted or under the influence, and they argue that he should have been able to avoid hitting the student.

Villa Cabrera was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle.

He is due back in court on Friday.