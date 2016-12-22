Man accused in wife's slaying brought back to Stamford

A Stamford man who police say killed his wife and then abandoned their young daughter at a crowded bus terminal in New York City was

A Stamford man who police say killed his wife and then abandoned their young daughter at a crowded bus terminal in New York City was brought back to Connecticut on Thursday.

A Stamford man who police say killed his wife and then abandoned their young daughter at a crowded bus terminal in New York City was brought back to Connecticut on Thursday. (6:32 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

STAMFORD - A Stamford man who police say killed his wife and then abandoned their young daughter at a crowded bus terminal in New York City was brought back to Connecticut on Thursday.

On Nov. 14, police found Elmer Gomez Ruano's 6-year-old daughter at New York's crowded Port Authority Bus Terminal. Her father's face was caught on security cameras.

Hours later in Stamford, police found Ruano's wife dead inside their Glenbrook apartment. Police captured Ruano in New York after four days on the run.

Ruano's attorney says he is cooperating with police, but that he will fight the murder charge.

Police say Ruano's daughter is doing well in foster care. They are still trying to figure out if she witnessed her mother's killing.

Ruano is due in court Friday.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo works at Bartlett Tree Experts 1 Hometown Hero: Bebe Fiore Decrescenzo
Officials say they spent several hours investigating the 2 Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment
Officials say Lisa Brown was pronounced dead at 3 Motorist gets trapped in car after vehicle veers off road
Officials say Lisa Brown was pronounced dead at 4 Woman dies after car accident on Merritt Parkway
A fire in Stamford displaced three people just 5 3 displaced in Stamford fire

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Elmer Gomez Ruano, 32, is accused of killing Man suspected of killing wife waives extradition

A man suspected of killing his wife in Stamford and abandoning their child in New

Stamford police say a local man who was Police: Man arrested for killing wife, abandoning daughter

Stamford police say a local man who was wanted in connection with his wife's death

Elmer Gomez Ruano is wanted for questioning in Stamford man wanted in connection with wife’s death

Stamford police say a man who abandoned his child at a New York City bus

Officials say they spent several hours investigating the Police find mother dead in Stamford apartment

Police say they are working with the NYPD after finding a young mother dead in

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE