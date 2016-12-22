Man accused in wife's slaying brought back to Stamford

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - A Stamford man who police say killed his wife and then abandoned their young daughter at a crowded bus terminal in New York City was brought back to Connecticut on Thursday.

On Nov. 14, police found Elmer Gomez Ruano's 6-year-old daughter at New York's crowded Port Authority Bus Terminal. Her father's face was caught on security cameras.

Hours later in Stamford, police found Ruano's wife dead inside their Glenbrook apartment. Police captured Ruano in New York after four days on the run.

Ruano's attorney says he is cooperating with police, but that he will fight the murder charge.

Police say Ruano's daughter is doing well in foster care. They are still trying to figure out if she witnessed her mother's killing.

Ruano is due in court Friday.