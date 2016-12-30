Man accused of beating girlfriend at rest stop

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - State police say a Bridgeport man is facing charges this afternoon for beating his girlfriend at an I-95 rest stop in Fairfield.

Police say Wesley Hammond, 23, drove into the southbound rest stop around 4 a.m. Thursday and began repeatedly hitting his girlfriend in the face before she could break free.

There is surveillance video showing police on the scene.

Employees at the rest area reportedly formed a human shield, blocking Hammond from getting at the young woman until officers got there.