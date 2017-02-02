Man accused of lighting stolen car on fire arrested

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - Stamford police say a local man connected to several violent crimes is behind bars today for setting a stolen car on fire.

Police say they have video of Tyreik Gantt, 19, at a Stamford gas station pouring gas in the back of a red Subaru Forester on Jan. 14.

Police sent News 12 a photo of a burnt car they say was found fully engulfed in flames on Oakwood Place later that day.

They say Gantt stole the car during an armed carjacking in Bridgeport a week earlier, and it was also used in a violent carjacking in Norwalk.

Gantt later crashed that car, a black Toyota Camry, in Bridgeport.

Police believe he could face even more charges.