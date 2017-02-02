Man accused of lighting stolen car on fire arrested

Police say they have video of Tyreik Gantt, 19, at a Stamford gas station pouring gas in the back of a red Subaru Forester on Jan. 14.
(2/2/17)
STAMFORD - Stamford police say a local man connected to several violent crimes is behind bars today for setting a stolen car on fire.
Police say they have video of Tyreik Gantt, 19, at a Stamford gas station pouring gas in the back of a red Subaru Forester on Jan. 14.
Police sent News 12 a photo of a burnt car they say was found fully engulfed in flames on Oakwood Place later that day.
They say Gantt stole the car during an armed carjacking in Bridgeport a week earlier, and it was also used in a violent carjacking in Norwalk.
Gantt later crashed that car, a black Toyota Camry, in Bridgeport.
Police believe he could face even more charges.