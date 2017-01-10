Man accused of trying to record secret video of woman

Police say they've charged a Milford man with trying to secretly record a woman in the restroom of a popular fast food restaurant.

Police say Nathan Kogut, 24, admitted to leaving his cellphone in the bathroom of a Taco Bell.

Police say Nathan Kogut, 24, admitted to leaving his cellphone in the bathroom of a Taco Bell. (2:18 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRIDGEPORT - Police say they've charged a Milford man with trying to secretly record a woman in the restroom of a popular fast food restaurant.

Police say Nathan Kogut, 24, admitted to leaving his cellphone in the bathroom of the Taco Bell on Bridgeport Avenue Monday in order to record video of a female employee.

It's not known if Kogut and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 9
They say that on Friday, the 30-year-old woman 3 Police: Stamford woman OK after 'accidental' shooting
Scholar Athlete: Lauren Carlson 4 Scholar Athlete: Lauren Carlson
The incident happened at Savoy Linen on Woodend 5 Man recovering after getting arm stuck in conveyor belt

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE