Man accused of trying to record secret video of woman

BRIDGEPORT - Police say they've charged a Milford man with trying to secretly record a woman in the restroom of a popular fast food restaurant.

Police say Nathan Kogut, 24, admitted to leaving his cellphone in the bathroom of the Taco Bell on Bridgeport Avenue Monday in order to record video of a female employee.

It's not known if Kogut and the victim knew each other prior to the incident.