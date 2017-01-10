News Man accused of trying to record secret video of woman Police say they've charged a Milford man with trying to secretly record a woman in the restroom of a popular fast food restaurant. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police say Nathan Kogut, 24, admitted to leaving his cellphone in the bathroom of a Taco Bell. (2:18 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 10, 2017 2:15 PM BRIDGEPORT - Police say they've charged a Milford man with trying to secretly record a woman in the restroom of a popular fast food restaurant. Police say Nathan Kogut, 24, admitted to leaving his cellphone in the bathroom of the Taco Bell on Bridgeport Avenue Monday in order to record video of a female employee. It's not known if Kogut and the victim knew each other prior to the incident. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:49 1 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 3:09 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 9 0:55 3 Police: Stamford woman OK after 'accidental' shooting 0:51 4 Scholar Athlete: Lauren Carlson 0:25 5 Man recovering after getting arm stuck in conveyor belt advertisement | advertise on News 12