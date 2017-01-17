Man arrested, 2 sought in 'Offer Up' robbery in Fairfield

Police have made one arrest and are searching for two others in connection with a robbery that happened in November.

FAIRFIELD - Police in Fairfield have made an arrest and are searching for two others in a two-month long robbery investigation.

Police say the victim hoped to buy an iPhone from Johnny Diaz, 21, after seeing it posted for sale on the third-party marketplace app 'Offer Up.' They say Diaz and two others met with the victim at Sturges Park in November and stole his money, car keys and cellphone. 

According to police, one of the suspects pointed what looked like a handgun at the victim and said he would shoot him.

Police say these types of cases are tough because no one really knows who they are dealing with. They say they have to work with the third-party marketplaces to try and get IP addresses and other information that can help lead them to the suspects.

Buyers are advised to do their research on the sellers and meet in a well-lit public area.

