Man arrested after breaking into Greenwich business

GREENWICH - A Stamford man has been accused of burglarizing a business in Greenwich.

Police say 59-year-old William Trebing broke into a commercial property on Deerfield Drive Wednesday.

They say the incident stemmed from a dispute Trebing had with a tenant.

He was arrested after police reviewed video surveillance of the incident.

