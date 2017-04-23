News Man arrested after breaking into Greenwich business You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A Stamford man has been accused of burglarizing a business in Greenwich. (11:23 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 23, 2017 11:16 AM GREENWICH - A Stamford man has been accused of burglarizing a business in Greenwich. Police say 59-year-old William Trebing broke into a commercial property on Deerfield Drive Wednesday. They say the incident stemmed from a dispute Trebing had with a tenant. He was arrested after police reviewed video surveillance of the incident. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:44 1 Family urges Stamford man's killer to surrender to police 0:59 2 Scholar Athlete: Henry Strmecki 2:45 3 Suspect in police chase appears in court 0:58 4 Bridgeport kicks off anti-litter campaign 1:59 5 East End: Custer Institute advertisement | advertise on News 12