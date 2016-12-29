Man dies after falling from roof of Norwalk building

Norwalk police say a 79-year-old man died after falling from a roof of a building Tuesday. Authorities say Raymond LeDuc had been working on the

News 12 Interactive

News 12 Interactive (12/29/16)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

NORWALK - Norwalk police say a 79-year-old man died after falling from a roof of a building Tuesday.

Authorities say Raymond LeDuc had been working on the gutters of a building on Broad Street when he fell.

They say a ladder slid away as LeDuc was trying to climb down.

The building is home to Fastenal, Overhead Door Company and Crossfit Norwalk.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Hometown Hero: Cora Martino 1 Hometown Hero: Cora Martino
Police say John Carlos Torres, 30, appeared agitated 2 State troopers find 10,000 pills after stopping truck
Officers say the incident was caught on a 3 Stamford PD asks public to help identify pizzeria burglar
Jason Carrafiello, 38, who was a Stratford firefighter 4 Funeral set for Stratford firefighter and basketball coach
5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 28

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE