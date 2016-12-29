Man dies after falling from roof of Norwalk building

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Norwalk police say a 79-year-old man died after falling from a roof of a building Tuesday.

Authorities say Raymond LeDuc had been working on the gutters of a building on Broad Street when he fell.

They say a ladder slid away as LeDuc was trying to climb down.

The building is home to Fastenal, Overhead Door Company and Crossfit Norwalk.