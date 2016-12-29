News Man dies after falling from roof of Norwalk building Norwalk police say a 79-year-old man died after falling from a roof of a building Tuesday. Authorities say Raymond LeDuc had been working on the You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. News 12 Interactive (12/29/16) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments December 29, 2016 1:05 PM NORWALK - Norwalk police say a 79-year-old man died after falling from a roof of a building Tuesday. Authorities say Raymond LeDuc had been working on the gutters of a building on Broad Street when he fell. They say a ladder slid away as LeDuc was trying to climb down. The building is home to Fastenal, Overhead Door Company and Crossfit Norwalk. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:10 1 Hometown Hero: Cora Martino 0:36 2 State troopers find 10,000 pills after stopping truck 0:30 3 Stamford PD asks public to help identify pizzeria burglar 0:55 4 Funeral set for Stratford firefighter and basketball coach 2:45 5 Connecticut Sportscast, Dec. 28 advertisement | advertise on News 12