Man dies in Shelton apartment building fire

SHELTON - Shelton fire officials say one person is dead after a fire tore through an apartment building Saturday morning.

Fire officials say when they got to the building on Hull Street, they found the fourth floor fully engulfed in flames.

They say 69-year-old Randol Rios had jumped from his apartment to escape the fire. He was badly burned and was hurt by the four-story fall.

Officials say he was taken to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say one firefighter was hurt fighting the blaze.