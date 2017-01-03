News Man dies one month after being shot in Bridgeport Family and friends today are mourning after the victim in a Bridgeport shooting last month has died. Alexander Davis, 23, was walking along Brooks Street You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Alexander Davis, 23, was walking along Brooks Street when someone shot at him multiple times and hit him once in the back. (1:25 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 3, 2017 1:38 PM BRIDGEPORT - Family and friends today are mourning after the victim in a Bridgeport shooting last month has died. Alexander Davis, 23, was walking along Brooks Street when someone shot at him multiple times and hit him once in the back. Davis was brought to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missing for over a week 0:52 2 Money Matters: Building up savings 2:27 3 Bridgeport City Council speaks out in support of undocumented, disabled woman 0:27 4 Fairfield police: Man wearing ski mask robs bank customer 0:55 5 Scholar Athlete: Tommy Benincaso advertisement | advertise on News 12