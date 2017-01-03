Man dies one month after being shot in Bridgeport

Family and friends today are mourning after the victim in a Bridgeport shooting last month has died. Alexander Davis, 23, was walking along Brooks Street

Alexander Davis, 23, was walking along Brooks Street when someone shot at him multiple times and hit him once in the back.

Alexander Davis, 23, was walking along Brooks Street when someone shot at him multiple times and hit him once in the back. (1:25 PM)

BRIDGEPORT -
Family and friends today are mourning after the victim in a Bridgeport shooting last month has died. 

Alexander Davis, 23, was walking along Brooks Street when someone shot at him multiple times and hit him once in the back.

Davis was brought to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was in the intensive care unit. 

