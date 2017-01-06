Man faces charges in Stamford teen assault

STAMFORD - Stamford police say a man is facing several charges today after he assaulted a teenage boy. 

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon. 

Two Stamford deputy fire marshals say they spotted Christopher Murray, 29, hitting a 14-year-old boy by Cove Road and Dale Street. 

Officials say Murray also tried to steal the car of the victim's mother as she was taking care of her child at the scene. 

When officers arrived, they say Murray tried to run away and even hit a police officer in the face. Officials say the man was eventually arrested. 

They say Murray was involved in a separate fight and became angry when he realized the boy had been filming them with his phone.

