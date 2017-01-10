News Man recovering after getting arm stuck in conveyor belt Stratford fire officials say an employee at a local linen company is in the hospital this morning after getting his arm stuck in a conveyor You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. The incident happened at Savoy Linen on Woodend Road Monday afternoon. (8:01 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 10, 2017 8:02 AM STRATFORD - Stratford fire officials say an employee at a local linen company is in the hospital this morning after getting his arm stuck in a conveyor belt at work. The incident happened at Savoy Linen on Woodend Road Monday afternoon. Officials say crews were able to cut the belt and free the man. They would not comment on how badly his arm was hurt after it was pulled into the conveyor belt. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:55 1 Police: Stamford woman OK after 'accidental' shooting 3:09 2 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 9 1:49 3 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport 0:25 4 Man recovering after getting arm stuck in conveyor belt 0:55 5 Police: Suspect in Norwalk stabbing turns himself in advertisement | advertise on News 12