Man recovering after getting arm stuck in conveyor belt

Stratford fire officials say an employee at a local linen company is in the hospital this morning after getting his arm stuck in a conveyor

The incident happened at Savoy Linen on Woodend Road Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at Savoy Linen on Woodend Road Monday afternoon.

STRATFORD - Stratford fire officials say an employee at a local linen company is in the hospital this morning after getting his arm stuck in a conveyor belt at work. 

The incident happened at Savoy Linen on Woodend Road Monday afternoon. 

Officials say crews were able to cut the belt and free the man. 

They would not comment on how badly his arm was hurt after it was pulled into the conveyor belt. 

