BRIDGEPORT - A deadly shooting in Bridgeport's North End left a family grieving this holiday season.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed near the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on North Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police say.

The crime marks the 10th homicide in Bridgeport in 2016, according to Police Chief AJ Perez.

Police were still working to determine a motive.