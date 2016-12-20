Man suspected of killing wife waives extradition

A man suspected of killing his wife in Stamford and abandoning their child in New York City will reportedly return to Connecticut to face charges.

Elmer Gomez Ruano, 32, is accused of killing his wife in their apartment and leaving their 5-year-old daughter at the Port Authority bus terminal.

Ruano appeared in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday to face a child endangerment charge.

His lawyer says he agreed to waive extradition in exchange for the dismissal of that charge in New York.

