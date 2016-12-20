Man suspected of killing wife waives extradition

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STAMFORD - A man suspected of killing his wife in Stamford and abandoning their child in New York City will reportedly return to Connecticut to face charges here.

As News 12 has reported, authorities say Elmer Gomez Ruano, 32, killed his wife in their apartment, then left their 5-year-old daughter at the Port Authority bus terminal.

Ruano appeared in a Manhattan courtroom yesterday to face a child endangerment charge.

His lawyer says he agreed to waive extradition in exchange for the dismissal of that charge in New York.