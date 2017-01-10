Man who stole rifle from car still on the loose

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

MILFORD - Milford police are asking for the public's help this afternoon in finding a man wanted for allegedly stealing a rifle and SWAT gear from the car of an off duty Bridgeport police officer.

Police say Justin Parsell, 26, may have cut his hair and may be driving a pick-up truck.

They also say he was last seen with Madison Krieder, 18, and they may be dating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.