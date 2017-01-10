Man who stole rifle from car still on the loose

Milford police are asking for the public's help this afternoon in finding a man wanted for allegedly stealing a rifle and SWAT gear from the

Police say Justin Parsell, 26, may have cut his hair and may be driving a pick-up truck.

Police say Justin Parsell, 26, may have cut his hair and may be driving a pick-up truck. (12:58 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

MILFORD - Milford police are asking for the public's help this afternoon in finding a man wanted for allegedly stealing a rifle and SWAT gear from the car of an off duty Bridgeport police officer.

Police say Justin Parsell, 26, may have cut his hair and may be driving a pick-up truck. 

They also say he was last seen with Madison Krieder, 18, and they may be dating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 Connecticut Sportscast, Jan. 9
Bridgeport police say a woman is in critical 2 Police: Woman shot in the head in Bridgeport
They say that on Friday, the 30-year-old woman 3 Police: Stamford woman OK after 'accidental' shooting
Scholar Athlete: Lauren Carlson 4 Scholar Athlete: Lauren Carlson
The incident happened at Savoy Linen on Woodend 5 Man recovering after getting arm stuck in conveyor belt

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

Focus on Connecticut Focus on Connecticut

Features local, state and federal officials discussing the issues around southwestern Connecticut.

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut. Our Lives

Celebrates African-American culture in southwestern Connecticut.

Each week News 12 Connecticut introduces you to Hometown Hero

News 12 highlights people who give to the community.

We spotlight a local team each week. Connecticut Team of the Week

Each week News 12 Connecticut highlights a team from a local school.

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE