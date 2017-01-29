News Mary Tyler Moore being laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery Television icon and longtime Greenwich resident Mary Tyler Moore is being laid to rest Sunday at a Fairfield cemetery. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Television icon and longtime Greenwich resident Mary Tyler Moore is being laid to rest Sunday at a Fairfield cemetery. (10:25 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments January 29, 2017 10:21 AM FAIRFIELD - Television icon and longtime Greenwich resident Mary Tyler Moore is being laid to rest Sunday at a Fairfield cemetery. Moore died Wednesday at age 80. She is being interred at Oak Lawn Cemetery. The cemetery's website says it will not be open to public visitors before 2 p.m. today. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Photos: Notable Deaths of 2017Celebrities, musicians and other notable people who passed away in 2017. advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:20 1 Mary Tyler Moore being laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery 2:17 2 Police: 3 suspects arrested following car chase 0:32 3 Lawmakers consider increase to distracted driving fines 0:43 4 Bridgeport Syrian reacts to Trump's travel ban 2:18 5 VIDEO: Police probe incidents involving Orthodox women advertisement | advertise on News 12