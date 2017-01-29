Mary Tyler Moore being laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery

FAIRFIELD - Television icon and longtime Greenwich resident Mary Tyler Moore is being laid to rest Sunday at a Fairfield cemetery.

Moore died Wednesday at age 80. She is being interred at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

The cemetery's website says it will not be open to public visitors before 2 p.m. today.
 

