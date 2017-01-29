Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest at Fairfield cemetery

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

FAIRFIELD - Friends and family said their final goodbyes Sunday to the legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore.

Moore was laid to rest at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield.

Moore died Wednesday at the age of 80 in Greenwich, where she lived with her husband.

She rose to fame on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" in the 1960s and then starred in her own groundbreaking program, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show."

Moore's burial was a small gathering of family and close friends. Fairfield police say they were told to expect up to 50 people.

Officers let in about 20 cars to the temporarily closed cemetery.

The Oak Lawn Cemetery reopened to the public at 2 p.m.