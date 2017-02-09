News Mass transit halted due to weather Many forms of mass transit are being hit hard by the snow today. Public buses were taken off the roads around 12 p.m., and are not expected to resume until Friday morning. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments February 9, 2017 1:38 PM NORWALK - Many forms of mass transit are being hit hard by the snow today. Public buses were taken off the roads around 12 p.m., and are not expected to resume until Friday morning. There are also major delays at Bradley International and New York airports. Officials say they hope to get as many planes in as possible tonight in order to prevent more cancellations tomorrow. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:29 1 Snow creates slick commute in southwestern CT 1:05 2 Storm Coverage: Stamford Train Station 8:38 3 Connecticut Weather Forecast 1:05 4 Storm Coverage: Westport 0:43 5 Metro-North prepared for snowfall advertisement | advertise on News 12