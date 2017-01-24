McMahon questioned during Senate confirmation hearing

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORWALK - Linda McMahon, the former CEO of Stamford-based WWE, was in Washington, D.C. Tuesday as a Senate panel held a hearing on her nomination to head the U.S. Small Business Administration.

McMahon talked about the ups and downs of her experience in building a professional wrestling empire with her husband, including filing for bankruptcy and losing their home.

She says she'll be the voice that small businesses need.

McMahon previously spent $100 million of her own money on two unsuccessful Senate campaigns in Connecticut before becoming a major contributor to a super PAC that supported President Donald Trump's campaign.