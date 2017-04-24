Memorial service marks 30 years since L’Ambiance Plaza collapse

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRIDGEPORT - It was an emotional morning for dozens of people who gathered in Bridgeport to mark the 30th anniversary of what's been called the worst construction accident in the state's history.

L'Ambiance Plaza, which was meant to be a 16-story building in the city, collapsed on April 23, 1987, crushing to death 28 workers.

Family members, firefighters, labor unions, local leaders attend the memorial every year.

They say they want to ensure that the people who died, the 22 survivors, and the emergency crews that helped during and after the collapse will never be forgotten.

They also call for continued improvements in the construction industry. Since that accident, there have been more safety inspections, regulations, and better equipment and building strategies.

After the ceremony and prayers at City Hall, they walked to the Golden Hill Street memorial where they laid a wreath and rang a bell 28 times, one for each of the victims.